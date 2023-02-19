Bluffton man killed in early morning crash

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Bluffton man is dead after a crash early Sunday morning.

According to the Wells County Sherriff’s Department, around 6 a.m. a 15-passenger van was traveling eastbound on State Road 124. A GEHL compact track loader (Skid Steere) was also traveling eastbound. The driver of that van has been identified as 60-year-old, Christopher Plew, of Bluffton. The driver of the Skid Steere, Neftali Roman Carvajal, 26, is also of Bluffton.

Police say, the van hit the track loader from behind near the intersection of State Road 124 near County Road 500 East. Carvajal was driving slower in the roadway.

Plew, the driver of the 15-passenger van was pronounced dead on the scene. Carvajal, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for his injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

