After shots fired, 10-hour standoff ends in arrest

By Taylor Williams and WPTA Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) -An early morning standoff ended peacefully in eastern Allen County Sunday. It happened just before 3:45 a.m. when officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Gar Creek Road and North Roussey Road on reports of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection.

When officers arrived, the man gave his identification, it was found that he had an active warrant.

Officers told the man to exit and he refused to do so. Police say, the man then said he had a weapon and began making threatening statements and that he fired one round from a gun, out of the driver’s side window.

According to documents, the Allen County SWAT team and crisis negotiation team were called to the scene and after nearly 10 hours and continuously refusing commands, he was successfully negotiated out of the vehicle and peacefully surrendered.

The man is also being charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The man’s name has not been released.

