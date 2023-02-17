Weather the Fort is back for 7th year

Weather the Fort is back for 7th year
By Jessica Walter
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Weather the Fort will be back on The Landing on Saturday for the 7th year of fun.

The event will run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be live music, food and drinks, fire dancing, ice sculpting and more.

The event started in 2016 as a way to bring the community together in the midst of the long days of winter.

The event is free and open for all ages. You must have a valid I.D. to purchase any of the freshly tapped brews.

For more information on the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
FILE - Six people were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy, officials in...
6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy
16-year-old Ahmed Al-Malahi arrested in the Feb. 7 murder of Tawfika Al-Malahi.
COURT DOCS: Teen charged in father’s stabbing death
A Florida woman shares her story after fighting off a man who physically assaulted her in her...
WATCH: Woman fights off attacker in apartment complex gym
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Bail hearing, trial date discussion delayed for Delphi murder suspect

Latest News

AC Jail
Board of Zoning Appeals members approve location for new Allen County jail
Officials with Humane Fort Wayne say they need the public’s help, as they announce the public...
Humane Fort Wayne announces “Homeward Bound” Capital Campaign
Mindy Johnson started Show Us Your Heart in 2019 to help patients at Riley Children’s Hospital.
Show Us Your Heart: A mother with a mission
Drag show in Warsaw canceled after threats of violence
Drag show in Warsaw canceled after threats of violence