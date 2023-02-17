Weather the Fort is back for 7th year
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Weather the Fort will be back on The Landing on Saturday for the 7th year of fun.
The event will run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be live music, food and drinks, fire dancing, ice sculpting and more.
The event started in 2016 as a way to bring the community together in the midst of the long days of winter.
The event is free and open for all ages. You must have a valid I.D. to purchase any of the freshly tapped brews.
For more information on the event, click here.
