Weather the Fort is back for 7th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Weather the Fort will be back on The Landing on Saturday for the 7th year of fun.

The event will run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be live music, food and drinks, fire dancing, ice sculpting and more.

The event started in 2016 as a way to bring the community together in the midst of the long days of winter.

The event is free and open for all ages. You must have a valid I.D. to purchase any of the freshly tapped brews.

For more information on the event, click here.

