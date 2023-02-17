TinCaps to become Hoosier State Tenderloins for select 2023 games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Do you love Breaded Tenderloin Sandwiches? The Fort Wayne TinCaps team loves them so much, they created an alter ego in their honor.

Officials with the TinCaps announced they will take on an alternate team name, the Hoosier State Tenderloins, for select games throughout their 2023 Minor League Baseball season.

The Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich is highly revered across the state, orginiating in Northeastern Indiana, according to a TinCaps news release. The sandwich is so popular, the Indiana State Senate created a bill back in January to the make the tenderloin the official sandwich of Indiana, sparking legislative debate.

“We’re going to settle the question once and for all about what is the official state sandwich of Indiana.”

Team officials say the ‘Hoosier State Tenderloins’ team members will sport custom uniforms. They say the team’s jerseys will be red, white, and blue, featuring a Hoosier State Tenderloins logo on the chest, and the base of the jersey includes red and white candy stripes, which faintly has the names of all 92 Indiana counties.

Officials also say the caps will be similar to current TinCaps’ caps, with a red bill and button on top, and including wide red and white stripes. The official logo, according to personnel, is a centered image of a loaded tenderloin sandwich with a toothpick and Indiana’s flag waving atop on the top bun.

“There’s always an appetite for fun and creativity in Minor League Baseball. The Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich has long been a Hoosier tradition. Others may claim it, but Hoosiers know we did it first, and do it best! Just as a classic tenderloin is too large for the bun, we’re planning to go big for these games as the Hoosier State Tenderloins.”

Team officials say Parkview field will look more festive around August, like a fairground, with Breaded Tenderloin Sandwiches being the primary staple. They say they will release more details in the near future.

They say the alternate name will be used Aug. 3-6 when they host the Great Lakes Goons. Opening season for the Tenderloins will be against the Lake County Captains on April 11 at 6:35, and officials say tickets start at $7. For more information, visit the TinCaps’ official website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.