TinCaps to become Hoosier State Tenderloins for select 2023 games

Officials with the TinCaps announced they will take on an alternate team name, the Hoosier State Tenderloins for select games throughout their 2023 Minor League Baseball season.(Fort Wayne TinCaps)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Do you love Breaded Tenderloin Sandwiches? The Fort Wayne TinCaps team loves them so much, they created an alter ego in their honor.

Officials with the TinCaps announced they will take on an alternate team name, the Hoosier State Tenderloins, for select games throughout their 2023 Minor League Baseball season.

The Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich is highly revered across the state, orginiating in Northeastern Indiana, according to a TinCaps news release. The sandwich is so popular, the Indiana State Senate created a bill back in January to the make the tenderloin the official sandwich of Indiana, sparking legislative debate.

Team officials say the ‘Hoosier State Tenderloins’ team members will sport custom uniforms. They say the team’s jerseys will be red, white, and blue, featuring a Hoosier State Tenderloins logo on the chest, and the base of the jersey includes red and white candy stripes, which faintly has the names of all 92 Indiana counties.

Officials also say the caps will be similar to current TinCaps’ caps, with a red bill and button on top, and including wide red and white stripes. The official logo, according to personnel, is a centered image of a loaded tenderloin sandwich with a toothpick and Indiana’s flag waving atop on the top bun.

Team officials say Parkview field will look more festive around August, like a fairground, with Breaded Tenderloin Sandwiches being the primary staple. They say they will release more details in the near future.

They say the alternate name will be used Aug. 3-6 when they host the Great Lakes Goons. Opening season for the Tenderloins will be against the Lake County Captains on April 11 at 6:35, and officials say tickets start at $7. For more information, visit the TinCaps’ official website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

