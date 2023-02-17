The road to Humane Fort Wayne’s new animal shelter

By John H.D. Wagner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The cat is out of the bag. This week, Humane Fort Wayne launched an ambitious capital campaign in hopes of raising $1.5 million in public dollars for a new shelter facility along Leesburg Road.

In a 21Alive News exclusive, Executive Director Jessica Henry sat down with producer and reporter John Wagner.

Henry says the new shelter has been in the making since her first day on the job more than 10 years ago and says this project feels like her legacy.

Watch the full story above.

