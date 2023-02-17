POLICE: Student in custody after bringing gun to North Side High School

North Side High School
North Side High School(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say they are investigating after a student at a Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) high school brought a gun to school on Friday.

Officers were called to North Side High School around 10:20 a.m. on reports that a student there had a gun inside the school.

Police tell 21Alive News that the student is now in police custody. We have reached out to FWCS for more information and are waiting to hear back.

21Alive News has a crew at the scene. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
FILE - Six people were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy, officials in...
6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy
16-year-old Ahmed Al-Malahi arrested in the Feb. 7 murder of Tawfika Al-Malahi.
COURT DOCS: Teen charged in father’s stabbing death
A Florida woman shares her story after fighting off a man who physically assaulted her in her...
WATCH: Woman fights off attacker in apartment complex gym
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Bail hearing, trial date discussion delayed for Delphi murder suspect

Latest News

Linda Likes It: From this Day Forward
Linda Likes It: From this Day Forward
Here’s the latest edition of “Linda Likes It!”
Linda Likes It: From this Day Forward
First responders are at the scene of a crash near the town of Harlan, northeast of Fort Wayne.
One critically injured in crash near Harlan
Weather the Fort is back for 7th year
Weather the Fort is back for 7th year