POLICE: Student in custody after bringing gun to North Side High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say they are investigating after a student at a Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) high school brought a gun to school on Friday.

Officers were called to North Side High School around 10:20 a.m. on reports that a student there had a gun inside the school.

Police tell 21Alive News that the student is now in police custody. We have reached out to FWCS for more information and are waiting to hear back.

