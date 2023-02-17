One wounded in shooting inside Indianapolis mall

IMPD is investigating a shooting at Castleton Square Mall Friday afternoon.
IMPD is investigating a shooting at Castleton Square Mall Friday afternoon.
By WTHR
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - The Indianapolis Metro Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a shooting at Castleton Square Mall Friday afternoon.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital. Police tell 13News a tourniquet was used on the victim and they were rushed to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

Workers and customers were told to shelter in place inside of stores in the mall. Police are working to clear areas throughout the mall and escort customers and staff out.

Police did not release any information on a suspect other than to say they are no longer on scene.

This is the second shooting at Castleton Square Mall in as many months.

On Jan. 3, 16-year-old Michael Mason Jr. died after a shooting that happened during an altercation outside the mall. An adult male was also wounded in that shooting.

The victims’ families said the shooting started when Mason mistakenly reached for a door handle of the wrong car in the parking lot.

A person inside the car opened fire.

A special prosecutor assigned to the case tells 13News, he is actively working with IMPD to complete the investigation and to determine if any criminal charges should be filed.

