One critically injured in crash near Harlan

First responders are at the scene of a crash near the town of Harlan, northeast of Fort Wayne.
First responders are at the scene of a crash near the town of Harlan, northeast of Fort Wayne.(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN, Ind. (WPTA) - First responders are at the scene of a crash near the town of Harlan, northeast of Fort Wayne.

The crash, according to officials, happened around 8:30 Friday morning near the intersections of Cuba and S.R. 37, in the village of Cuba, just outside of Harlan.

Offiicials say both directions of traffic are currently blocked for about the next 90 minutes.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital, where first responders say they have been downgraded to critical condition.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
FILE - Six people were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy, officials in...
6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy
16-year-old Ahmed Al-Malahi arrested in the Feb. 7 murder of Tawfika Al-Malahi.
COURT DOCS: Teen charged in father’s stabbing death
A Florida woman shares her story after fighting off a man who physically assaulted her in her...
WATCH: Woman fights off attacker in apartment complex gym
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Bail hearing, trial date discussion delayed for Delphi murder suspect

Latest News

North Side High School
POLICE: Student in custody after bringing gun to North Side High School
Linda Likes It: From this Day Forward
Linda Likes It: From this Day Forward
Here’s the latest edition of “Linda Likes It!”
Linda Likes It: From this Day Forward
Weather the Fort is back for 7th year
Weather the Fort is back for 7th year