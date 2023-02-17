One critically injured in crash near Harlan

HARLAN, Ind. (WPTA) - First responders are at the scene of a crash near the town of Harlan, northeast of Fort Wayne.

The crash, according to officials, happened around 8:30 Friday morning near the intersections of Cuba and S.R. 37, in the village of Cuba, just outside of Harlan.

Offiicials say both directions of traffic are currently blocked for about the next 90 minutes.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital, where first responders say they have been downgraded to critical condition.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.