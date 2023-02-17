Man found guilty in 2021 double murder case

Ronald Price
Ronald Price(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man charged in connection with the shooting deaths of two women in April of 2021 has been found guilty of felony murder.

In court on Friday, a jury found 49-year-old Ronald Price guilty on two counts of felony murder and attempted robbery following a four-day trial.

Price was arrested in October of 2021 on two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, robbery, and a firearm enhancement.

Price was the second person arrested in the case. In September of 2021, police arrested Marina Zrnic in the shooting that killed Jennifer Ann Dray, 40, and Amanda Lee Shroyer, 30, at a home in the 800 block of Third Street on April 20, 2021. Zrnic gave police Price’s name; saying she brought him to the home as a “bodyguard” and that he actually shot the women. 

READ MORE: Woman arrested in connection to Third Street double homicide, police searching for second suspect

Zrnic pleaded guilty to felony attempted robbery and is set to be sentenced on Feb. 24. Price is set to be sentenced on March 10.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

