Left lane reopened after semi on I-69 N overturned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - INDOT officials say the left lane of the area I-69 N south of Fort Wayne has reopened after a semi truck overturned Friday morning.

The semi overturned a little before 7 a.m. on I-69 N between W 1100 N and Yoder/Hoagland Roads. INDOT officials say the left lane in that area is now clear.

Stay tuned with 21Alive for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.