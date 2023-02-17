Left lane reopened after semi on I-69 N overturned
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - INDOT officials say the left lane of the area I-69 N south of Fort Wayne has reopened after a semi truck overturned Friday morning.
The semi overturned a little before 7 a.m. on I-69 N between W 1100 N and Yoder/Hoagland Roads. INDOT officials say the left lane in that area is now clear.
Stay tuned with 21Alive for more updates.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.