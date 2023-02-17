Gun brought to FWCS high school on Valentine’s Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A letter sent to South Side High School families says a student brought a gun to school on Valentine’s Day, marking the second time a gun was brought to an FWCS building this week.

The letter, sent by Principal Zach Harl, says administrators were told that a gun was seen in the pocket of a coat in a locker room on Tuesday, Feb. 14. They say the gun was immediately taken and the student involved was identified.

They note that there were no threats made to harm anyone in the building. You can read the letter in full below.

It is the second time this week that a gun was brought to a Fort Wayne Community Schools facility. Officials told parents in a letter on Friday that a gun was brought to North Side High School earlier that morning.

