Grant Me Hope: Meet Victor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Each week, 21Alive News introduces you to kids in the foster care system through our partnership with Grant Me Hope.

21Alive collaborates with the Grant Me Hope organization, an initiative to find older foster children adoptive homes before they age out of the foster care system.

This week, we met Victor.

“I’m Victor and I’m 14 and I’m going into the eighth grade. My best friend will describe me as funny. My favorite thing about myself is that I’m creative. I like playing basketball and video games. Yeah, I play basketball outdoors. My favorite player is Steph Curry. I play games like 2K, Fortnite and GTA (Grand Theft Auto). I like swimming in the summer, I ain’t get to go swimming this year.

I’d rather swim in the pool than in the lake. I like going underwater. Rap music is my favorite type of music. There’s a rapper called King Vaughn. I like him, Lil TeeJay and then Lil baby. I rap along to the music sometimes.

My favorite subject is probably English. I like reading sometimes. I like these Scooby-Doo books and I like Scooby-Doo the movie. I like Marvel movies and there’s sometimes series like Netflix ones that I’ll watch.

I’m excited to go back to school. I like school because I get to meet new friends. I want to join the robotics Club because I like working with my hands and I like Legos because I get to build what I have in my mind. I guess. I like to figure out how things work. I want to be a YouTuber. My YouTube channel will be about a gaming. I might want to be an engineer when I grow up.

I’m looking for a mom and dad maybe one sibling. It don’t matter if they’re none, ‘cause I already got siblings. It’s important that I stay in contact with my siblings. I’m good at helping; I’m looking for people to depend on, to be there for me.”

Victor - Indiana Adoption Program - www.indianaadoptionprogram.org/project/victor-9251/

