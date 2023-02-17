Fort Wayne couple keeps daughter’s memory alive through “Kate’s Kart” program

Fort Wayne couple keeps daughter’s memory alive through “Kate’s Kart” program
By Kayla Stewart
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - This week on a “Community that Cares,” we are highlighting a non-profit that gives books to kids staying in the hospital.

Krista Layman and her husband Andy welcomed their little girl Kate into the world in 2006. Shortly after Kate was born, they found out she had a serious heart defect. This led to countless days in the hospital.

“If I had to pick a word it would be lonely,” said Layman. “Because you’re just waiting... waiting for the next procedure, then next test, waiting for the doctor to come and tell you what was happening next.”

So? They picked up some books to help pass the time.

“Reading is what we did to bond with our daughter,” said Layman. “We would read to her every night; we had our favorite stories.”

Kate passed away at just 18 months old, but her parents knew her story wasn’t going to stop there.

They started “Kate’s Kart” just five months after their daughter died.

The couple went room to room in the hospital, handing out free books.

Now? Kate’s Kart is in 22 hospitals in 15 different counties.

Layman says they give away thousands of books every single month.

To learn more about Kate’s Kart, you can click here.

