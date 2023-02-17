Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo raises admission, membership fees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne zoo fanatics and visitors, get ready to spend a couple of dollars more for tickets or memberships at the zoo this year.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, via their website, increased the cost of admission ticket and membership package fees ahead of their 2023 season opening April 22.

General adult admission will increase from $16 to $18, and anyone over the age of 13 will now be included in adult admission instead of ages 19 and up. Both children ages 2-12 and seniors over 62 will be $14, and babies under aged 1 will have free admission.

Membership packages will also face price increases, with packages like parents and grandparents now costing $165.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo opens for its 2023 season April 22. To view the full list of the prices for this season, visit the zoo’s official website.

