Bail hearing set for Delphi murder suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The suspect in the murder of Abby Williams and Libby German was virtually present in an Allen County Courthouse this afternoon.

Attorneys for Richard Allen say they received discovery from the state on Monday and are just realizing “the enormity of the case” and say they will not be ready for trial by the end of the year.

Allen was arrested late last year and charged in the 2017 deaths of Williams and German.

RELATED: Bail hearing, trial date discussion delayed for Delphi murder suspect

Abby Williams and Libby German (WTHR)

Judge Fran Gull agreed to a continuance of the bail hearing, which was originally scheduled for today. The hearing is now set for Thursday, June 15 at 8:30 a.m. in Carroll County.

Trial dates might be discussed during the bail hearing in June.

Judge Gull granted a protective order for the gathering of evidence and the defense will keep the logs of experts confidential.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.