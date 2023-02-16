Wanted man arrested in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man they were looking for in connection with a drinking and driving crash that killed two people in August of 2022.

Donald Squires, 51, was arrested at a home in the 6600 block of North County Road E. near Howe, after a brief standoff, a Facebook post by the department said.

The department had issued an arrest for Squires after a monthslong investigation into a crash that killed 33-year-old Breanne Bright and her husband, 43-year-old Lonnie Bright. The crash left Bright’s 5-year-old daughter Journey in critical condition. According to a Dec. 10, 2022 post on the family’s GoFund Me Campaign, Journey “continues to struggle, fight, and heal every day”. Bright’s 3-month-old son, Granger Bright was hospitalized for a short time and released into the family’s care.

Squires has been charged with two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a scheduled or controlled substance and one count of causing catastrophic injury when operating a motor vehicle with a scheduled or controlled substance.

