Show Us Your Heart: A mother with a mission

By Jessica Walter
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mindy Johnson started Show Us Your Heart in 2019 to help patients at Riley Children’s Hospital.

Mindy’s two daughters, Lily and Dylan, were both born with a congenital heart defect. Both daughters required open heart surgery.

After Dylan’s second open heart surgery, she says Dylan struggled with recovery. In attempts to cheer her up, Mindy brought her a pack of window markers to draw on the hospital room windows.

She said recovery took a full 180 from there. So Mindy started collecting more items at her church.

Here’s a full list of items you can donate:

  • Crayola window crayons and window markers
  • Lap trays
  • Paint (preferably washable) and paintbrushes
  • Wooden items to paint, canvases, thick paper to paint on
  • Board and card games
  • Books for all ages
  • Craft supplies

All donations must be new and can be sent to Woodburn Missionary Church. Mindy and her family will spend their spring break trip in April traveling to Riley Children’s Hospital to donate all of this year’s items.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Ahmed Al-Malahi arrested in the Feb. 7 murder of Tawfika Al-Malahi.
COURT DOCS: Teen charged in father’s stabbing death
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department say a man died Monday in a construtcion accident...
CORONER: Man killed in Edy’s accident identified
Police confirmed LaMonica Williams of Fort Wayne was located safely late Wednesday morning.
Missing Fort Wayne girl, 11, found safe
Local drag show canceled due to calls of safety concerns

Latest News

GM working with Ivy Tech to help meet demand for skilled workers
GM working with Ivy Tech to help meet demand for skilled workers
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Bail hearing, trial date discussion delayed for Delphi murder suspect
21Alive Morning Forecast 02/16/2023
21Alive Morning Forecast 02/16/2023
Drag show in Warsaw canceled after threats of violence
Drag show in Warsaw canceled after threats of violence