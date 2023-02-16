Show Us Your Heart: A mother with a mission

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mindy Johnson started Show Us Your Heart in 2019 to help patients at Riley Children’s Hospital.

Mindy’s two daughters, Lily and Dylan, were both born with a congenital heart defect. Both daughters required open heart surgery.

After Dylan’s second open heart surgery, she says Dylan struggled with recovery. In attempts to cheer her up, Mindy brought her a pack of window markers to draw on the hospital room windows.

She said recovery took a full 180 from there. So Mindy started collecting more items at her church.

Here’s a full list of items you can donate:

Crayola window crayons and window markers

Lap trays

Paint (preferably washable) and paintbrushes

Wooden items to paint, canvases, thick paper to paint on

Board and card games

Books for all ages

Craft supplies

All donations must be new and can be sent to Woodburn Missionary Church. Mindy and her family will spend their spring break trip in April traveling to Riley Children’s Hospital to donate all of this year’s items.

