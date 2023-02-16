Preparing for Train Derailments in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Many of us see trains going through Fort Wayne every day. Could a huge derailment happen here in Indiana? And if so, are we prepared to respond?

The simple answer is yes, it could happen here.

But the director of Allen County Homeland Security tells me major train derailments like the one in Ohio are rare. Still, they are something local agencies work to prepare for.

“We don’t have enough resources to respond to this type of event,” Bernie Beier said. “It’s too big.”

Allen County Director of Homeland Security Bernie Beier Says if a similar derailment happened in Fort Wayne, city and county officials would have to call in help.

He says it would take dozens of agencies coming together to respond and contain the fire.

“So, it’s really about those trusted partnerships and knowing what tools we have and knowing what’s important up front to start looking for the answer to those unknowns,” Beier said.

On that front, area first responders in northeast Indiana meet regularly to discuss and plain for all types of emergencies including train derailments.

In fact, last week a group of agencies used the Ohio accident to learn how to prepare for a similar situation in Fort Wayne.

“It creates that conference on who to call and who to talk to,” Beier said.

Homeland Security says the most common types of cargo on train cars traveling through our area, are alcohol-based products, fuel, grain, manufactured goods and coal.

Beier says the train companies keep track of shipments using computers on the train.

“Technology allows them to see all those little anomalies on the car so that they know before anybody calls, and that something happened,” Beier said. “The wheels got put in motion or got taken out of motion.”

Beier says derailments are less likely to happen in downtown Fort Wayne due to speed restrictions surrounding the New Haven train yard.

But he says derailments can happen at any time.

“When you have a mix load train you might know what’s in each car,” Beier said. “But if they tip over and mix, we have a whole new compound now. That’s the type of scenarios at the time of the crash.”

21 also reached out to the Association of American Railroads, to find out if that derail train may have passed through Fort Wayne.

They also told 21 Alive it’s a possibility but weren’t willing to be more specific, at this time.

A spokesperson from AAR wrote back to say quote, “arming every American with the precise location and contents of every train could pose a tremendous safety risk.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.