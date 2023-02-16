Police: Bluffton Ohio woman dies in crash

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, OHIO. (WPTA) - A Bluffton Ohio woman died in a crash Thursday morning in Richland Township, Allen County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Police say around 8:20 a.m., Delany Miller, 38, from Bluffton, Ohio was driving east on U.S. 30 when she turned left onto County Road 15, at the Allen/Hancock County line road, northeast of Lima, Ohio. Police say Miller didn’t stop for oncoming traffic.

Police say Miller’s car was hit by a semi-truck with a trailer driving west on U.S. 30.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, Ryan Ferguson, 30, of Frankfort, had minor injuries.

