Police: Bluffton Ohio woman dies in crash

A Bluffton woman died in a fatal crash Thursday morning in Richland Township, Ohio, Ohio State Highway Patrol says.
A Bluffton woman died in a fatal crash Thursday morning in Richland Township, Ohio, Ohio State Highway Patrol says.(MGN Images)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, OHIO. (WPTA) - A Bluffton Ohio woman died in a crash Thursday morning in Richland Township, Allen County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Police say around 8:20 a.m., Delany Miller, 38, from Bluffton, Ohio was driving east on U.S. 30 when she turned left onto County Road 15, at the Allen/Hancock County line road, northeast of Lima, Ohio. Police say Miller didn’t stop for oncoming traffic.

Police say Miller’s car was hit by a semi-truck with a trailer driving west on U.S. 30.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi, Ryan Ferguson, 30, of Frankfort, had minor injuries.

