Humane Fort Wayne announces “Homeward Bound” Capital Campaign

Officials with Humane Fort Wayne say they need the public's help, as they announce the public...
Officials with Humane Fort Wayne say they need the public’s help, as they announce the public phase of their Capital Campaign.(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Humane Fort Wayne say they need the public’s help, as they announce the public phase of their Capital Campaign.

Officials say the campaign is titled “Homeward Bound.” They are asking the public to help them raise the last $1.5 million needed for the new facility they ancticipate to open in 2024. Personnel say the current location at Hanna Street has “outgrown its ability to meet the need of the community.”

They say the new location will be at 901 Leesburg Rd., and will be about 25,000 sq. ft. The new facility, according to a news release, will be three times larger than the current shelter, and will be able to house twice as many cats and dogs than the Hanna Street location.

They also say the new facility will house both the shelter and spay/neuter clinic operations, as well as indoor dog training and education and volunteer centers.

Humane Fort Wayne officials say the new facility will be named in honor of the late Sharon Bodenhafer, an animal lover and rescuer.

They also say they plan to keep the Hanna Street lcoation open to keep their presence on the city’s southeast side, but will use it for pet retention programs and outreach.

Humane Fort Wayne officials say they plan to hold a groundbreaking this summer, but only if the $1.5 million goal is met.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

