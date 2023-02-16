Free Food Pantry in need of repairs

Organizers of the Free Food Pantry have started a GoFundMe campaign for a permanent pantry.
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The people behind the free community food pantry need a little help.

Forward Indiana says the pantry, the first in the city, located in front of Fancy & Staple, needs constant repairs. The pantry itself has been replaced three times.

The group has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a cabinet made with industrial-strength materials.

Organizers say the pantry is one of 40 throughout the city and gets a lot of use.

