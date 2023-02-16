Drag show in Warsaw canceled after threats of violence

WARSAW, Ind. (WPTA) - “The last few days have been a crazy week,” Travis McConnell said.

McConnell’s shop in Warsaw, along with serving coffee, is a private venue space. This Saturday, a private drag show was scheduled at his shop.

“There were a small minority of the population that did not approve of it and got very vocal and heated about it,” McConnell said.

So heated, in fact, that McConnel says the event had to be canceled after his business was threatened with violence.

“It was just a lot of phone calls that were harassing, things like that,” McConnell said. “One of which was the level of an actual threat where we ended up having to call the police.”

McConnell explains the organizers of the event originally said children were allowed at the show at the discretion of their parents.

For one mom, Monica Boyer, that was unacceptable.

“Any business owner is able to own their company, do business as they so choose,” Boyer said. “But it’s when we bring children into the picture that I was deeply concerned.”

Boyer and her family live in Warsaw. She says she was not okay with children being allowed at the event.

“People are free to run their business and I believe that our pocketbooks direct the temperature of a community,” Boyer said.

McConnell says, after backlash from the public, he asked the organizers to make the event 18-years-old or older. But, even after that, He says they continued to receive threatening calls, leading to the show’s cancellation.

He says it shows the difficulties those in the LGBTQ+ community face.

“People that are in the LGBTQ+ community that have to go through this their whole lives or have to live in the closet due to fear of it,” McConnell said. “So, they’re the ones that really have to suffer and they’re the ones that had their show canceled.”

