Delphi Middle School renames library in Abby and Libby's honor

By WTHR
Published: Feb. 16, 2023
DELPHI, Ind. (WTHR) - Delphi Middle School is taking a special approach to honor Abby Williams and Libby German.

The school board voted to change the name of the school’s library to the Abby and Libby Memorial Library.

Getting to this point took a little effort from Delphi Middle School’s first-year principal.

“I was getting the first principal’s budget report and seeing what was on there. I noticed there was an Abby and Libby Memorial Fund that was on there,” said Jason Long, principal of Delphi Middle School.

Long said the fund was dormant for a couple of years.

He wanted to find a way to utilize that fund for a memorial for Abby and Libby.

“I really wanted to make sure that everybody was on board with whatever decision came out at the end. I wanted to make sure that our community, our teachers, our staff, administration and our board was on board to what this would look like and what this would mean,” said Long.

Long wanted something that would last and students could use.

He said the librarian, Bernadette Kramer, came up with another idea.

“The titles of the books that the girls really enjoyed to read when they were with us, and putting those titles around [the library],” said Long.

Long said the money in the fund will go to upgrade the school’s library, adding new furniture and colorful signage.

“I’m hoping to be the one that’s kind of pushing it and not out in front of it and helping it grow and keeping that reminder out there of them and their families,” said Long.

Long hopes to have a dedication ceremony this fall.

If you would like to donate to the Abby and Libby Memorial Library Fund, Long said you can call Delphi Middle School at (765) 564-3411.

You can also send a check made payable to:

DCMS Abby Libby Fund to Delphi Middle School, 401 Armory Rd, Delphi, IN 46923

