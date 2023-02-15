From Puerto Rico to Purdue Fort Wayne: Men’s VolleyDons bring special bond

By Chris Ryan
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue Fort Wayne volleyball (10-2) is firing on all cylinders to start its season, and that success is thanks in large part to its talent pool flowing out of Puerto Rico.

A program-record five Puerto Ricans: Sergio Carrillo, Wilmer Hernandez, Noah Melendez, Axel Melendez Watts and Carlos Mercado help lead this year’s team.

PFW hosts No. 10 Ohio State at the Gates Center on Thursday night at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department say a man died Monday in a construtcion accident...
CORONER: Man killed in Edy’s accident identified
Fort Wayne man killed in I-69 crash
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
FWPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Adam Hinrichs has been charged in connection with a fire at a New Haven motel on Tuesday, Feb....
Man charged in Tuesday night motel fire

Latest News

Coach Marty Beasley talks to the DeKalb team during a timeout (2/14/23).
DeKalb and Eastside boys post wins on Tuesday night
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles' Shane Steichen watches warm-ups before an NFL football game,...
Colts hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as their head coach
PFW's Jarred Godfrey makes a three-pointer just before he breaks the Mastodons all-time points...
PFW’s Godfrey surpasses Konchar as program’s all-time leading scorer
New Haven's Easton Doster wins round one with pin.
New Haven sophomore Easton Doster headlines wrestling semistate champions