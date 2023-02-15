From Puerto Rico to Purdue Fort Wayne: Men’s VolleyDons bring special bond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue Fort Wayne volleyball (10-2) is firing on all cylinders to start its season, and that success is thanks in large part to its talent pool flowing out of Puerto Rico.

A program-record five Puerto Ricans: Sergio Carrillo, Wilmer Hernandez, Noah Melendez, Axel Melendez Watts and Carlos Mercado help lead this year’s team.

PFW hosts No. 10 Ohio State at the Gates Center on Thursday night at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.