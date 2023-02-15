Mayor Henry reacts to failed city council resolution to further investigate after OWI arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry delivered his 2023 State of the City address where he celebrated his successes in 2022, but he didn’t talk about his October drunk driving arrest.

Tuesday night, City Councilman Jason Arp proposed a resolution to City Council to further investigate Mayor Tom Henry’s October drunk driving arrest and other incidents Mayor Henry may have previously had.

After his address, we asked the mayor about the resolution.

“First of all I would not want to go into that today,” Henry said. “Today is a message for the citizens of Fort Wayne relative to the hard work that they’ve done and the progress that we’re making in the city. As far as last night in a nut shell. I consider the sources that were involved in this, understand it and I’ll leave it at that.”

21Alive News also asked Henry why he doesn’t want to address this and if he believes this is a topic people deserve to hear his thoughts on.

“I don’t think there’s anything to say,” Henry said. “Council said they don’t want to take it any further, so why take it any further?”

Mayor Henry walked away from the interview after that response. We also wanted to get his thoughts on comments Glynn Hines made after Tuesday night’s meeting.

“If you look at the video tape, there was some verbal abuse to the officers and I’m a little concerned if the officers are intimidated still,” Hines said. “Has there been any retribution or has there been any fallout of that? I’m a little concerned, so I think we at least need to have a discussion.”

A spokesperson for the Mayor replied and said, “We’re not responding to the claims made by Councilman Hines. Mayor Henry is moving forward and looking ahead, as is our community. In addition, a supermajority of City Council last evening voted down a resolution request that was designed to prolong something that was handled through the court system months ago. There’s no need to continue this dialogue.”

