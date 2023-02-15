Local drag show canceled due to calls of safety concerns

WARSAW, Ind. (WPTA) - Controversy loomed over what was supposed to be a drag show this coming Saturday in Warsaw.

Courthouse Coffee on the Square posted to their Facebook Monday that the event had been cancelled. The coffee shop cited safety concerns including “several threats of violence made against the owners and staff.”

The post also said that the drag show event was intended to be “privately held,” not publicly, as well as the shop telling the Warsaw Times-Union prior to the event cancellation that the minumum age to enter was 18.

The Times-Union also reported that some people on social media were upset, claiming children would be allowed to come to the event.

This came as more than 120 drag shows acorss the nation have been either threatened, protested or attacked throughout 2022, according to LGBTQ advocacy group G.L.A.A.D.

See below Courthouse Coffee’s

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.