Local drag show canceled due to calls of safety concerns

(Storyblocks)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WPTA) - Controversy loomed over what was supposed to be a drag show this coming Saturday in Warsaw.

Courthouse Coffee on the Square posted to their Facebook Monday that the event had been cancelled. The coffee shop cited safety concerns including “several threats of violence made against the owners and staff.”

The post also said that the drag show event was intended to be “privately held,” not publicly, as well as the shop telling the Warsaw Times-Union prior to the event cancellation that the minumum age to enter was 18.

The Times-Union also reported that some people on social media were upset, claiming children would be allowed to come to the event.

This came as more than 120 drag shows acorss the nation have been either threatened, protested or attacked throughout 2022, according to LGBTQ advocacy group G.L.A.A.D.

See below Courthouse Coffee’s

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana Capital Chronicle

Higher speed limits for trucks clears first hurdle

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Indiana Capital Chronicle
A bill that would raise the speed limit for trucks on certain Indiana roadways advanced to the full Senate Tuesday despite opposition from the state’s largest truck drivers group.

News

Ex-daycare director charged with giving children melatonin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A former suburban Indianapolis daycare director is facing multiple charges after being accused of giving melatonin gummies to children without their parents’ consent to get them to sleep.

News

City Council members reject resolution to further investigate Mayor Henry

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Tuesday night, City Councilman Jason Arp proposed a resolution to City Council. One looking to further investigate Mayor Tom Henry’s October drunk driving arrest and other incidents Mayor Henry may have previously had.

News

City Council members reject resolution to further investigate Mayor Henry

Updated: 10 hours ago

Latest News

National activist discusses healing as districts begin addressing racism in schools

Updated: 15 hours ago

National activist discusses healing as districts begin addressing racism in schools

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

National activist discusses healing as districts begin addressing racism in schools

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tylor Brummett
Community leaders gathered Tuesday morning for a conversation about race in our area during the Fort Wayne United Front Keynote address, which brings together community members to help address racism and educate people.

Crime

Man charged in Tuesday night motel fire

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Maureen Mespell
A man staying in a New Haven motel has been charged in connection with a fire at the motel Tuesday night.

Crime

Steuben County Sheriff seek suspect in OWI death

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Maureen Mespell
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man they say is a suspect in an OWI death in August of 2022.

News

Councilman Arp to introduce legislation that would launch an investigation into Mayor’s OWI arrest

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Angelica Pickens
Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp is introducing a legislation that would launch an investigation into Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI arrest last year.