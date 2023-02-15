Indiana House Representatives want to encourage safe gun ownership with incentive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (21Alive) - Promoting safe handling of guns, that’s what a Indiana House Bill 1347 aims to do.

The bill, authored by four republican representatives, would incentivize gun owners to complete an NRA-certified gun safety course or purchase a gun storage device that requires unlocking to access the gun.

Gun safety is always on the mind of employees at ZXGun in Fort Wayne. Phil, an employee at the store says the topic is coming up more and more in recent years with their record sales.

Phil says “It’s very, very important. There’s some fundamental rules to firearm safety. So, anytime we can have awareness like this that maybe makes a few more people consider getting some training, it’s always great.”

The incentive would give Hoosiers a $300 tax credit if they’re single and follow the plan, and married couples who file taxes jointly would get $600.

Former Fort Wayne Mayor Paul Helmke, who’s dedicated much of his career to preventing gun violence, says this bill is good, questionable, and ignoring a better solution.

The good part he says? That more people might get proper training.

Helmke says the questionable part is, “The bill is basically taking our tax dollars, as Hoosiers, and sending them to NRA-approved firearms instructors and people that make money teaching gun safety, that run gun ranges, run gun shops and sell the safes for gun owners. I have nothing wrong with those businesses being in existence, but I’m not sure my top priority for our state tax dollars is to give them those tax dollars.”

Helmke says this bill could be costly for taxpayers. The Indiana Office of Fiscal and Management Analysis says “The revenue impact of the bill is indeterminable but potentially significant and will depend on the number of taxpayers who claim the credit and the amount claimed.”

Helmke believes that a better solution is to require these things of gun owners. Opponents of stricter gun laws say this would infringe upon their 2nd amendment rights, but Helmke cites the 2008 Supreme Court Ruling for District of Columbia vs. Heller as the reason why states can make these requirements, if they choose.

For Phil, he believes Hoosier lawmakers are listening to those they represent believing the law will only be a good thing. “I believe our legislatures are going the right direction and offering an incentive based on their constituency that supports the second amendment and they’re just doing what their citizens want.”

