GM working with Ivy Tech to help meet demand for skilled workers

GM awards grant to IVY Tech(WPTA Staff)
By Taylor Williams
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Manufacturing is one of the largest industries in Indiana, but skilled workers are in short supply.

To help close the gap, General Motors (GM) is launching a new initiative with Ivy Tech Community College.

“We all know with the advances in technology and what we need to do,” Fort Wayne GM Plant Executive Director Gary Duff said,” The occupations are in high demand and it’s going to require the right education and trade skills to be successful.”

That new technology was the spark behind General Motors’ new $600,000 grant. They say the money will be shared among seven community colleges around GM’s automotive plants across the country.

On Wednesday, Duff announced Ivy Tech Community College locations in Fort Wayne and Warsaw would be on the list.

He says the money will be used to fund a study over the next year that will look into what degrees and credentials are needed to keep up with the demands for the manufacturing industry.

“Research from this grant will bring us one step closure to solving that problem by attracting, training and retaining manufacturing workers,” Ivy Tech Community College Chancellor Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson said.

Ivy Tech and GM currently have an apprenticeship program that allows students to get hands on experience working the line at GM while in school.

Electrician Sam Barker participated in the apprenticeship program and graduated from Ivy Tech in December.

“I felt a whole lot better after going through the Ivy Tech program they had here,” Sam Barker said. “The apprenticeship through here is really good but its fast past whereas Ivy Tech you had a chance to slow down and take your time.”

