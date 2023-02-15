Fort Wayne Parks & Rec seeking input for Foster Park trail

Officials with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation say they are seeking the public’s opinion for...
Officials with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation say they are seeking the public’s opinion for the paved trail at Foster Park.(City of Fort Wayne)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation say they are seeking the public’s opinion for the paved trail at Foster Park.

They say they are asking the public to fill out an online survery in part to help guide plans to revamp the golf course at Foster Park in time for its centennial anniversary. Officials say they received earlier input to revitalize the golf course at the park in 2022.

Officials say they encourage the public to submit input before all plans for the trails and golf course are finalized.

A public input meeting will also be scheduled in the near future.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department say a man died Monday in a construtcion accident...
CORONER: Man killed in Edy’s accident identified
Fort Wayne man killed in I-69 crash
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
FWPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Adam Hinrichs has been charged in connection with a fire at a New Haven motel on Tuesday, Feb....
Man charged in Tuesday night motel fire

Latest News

City of Fort Wayne
City Council members reject resolution to further investigate Mayor Henry
Kilwins chocolate shop celebrates Valentine’s Day
Kilwins chocolate shop celebrates Valentine’s Day
NACS
NACS board members give update on construction projects
A new pub and cafe opened its doors in Huntington.
Silver Moon 3 Pub opens in historic downtown Huntington building