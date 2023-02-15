City Council members reject resolution to further investigate Mayor Henry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Tuesday night, City Councilman Jason Arp proposed a resolution to City Council. One looking to further investigate Mayor Tom Henry’s October drunk driving arrest and other incidents Mayor Henry may have previously had.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, a Democrat, voted no.

“I thought the bill was egregious,” Paddock said. “It was unnecessary. It’s a waste of time and eventually could be a waste of taxpayer money if we were to go on and to go further with it.”

For Paddock, it’s finished.

“Now it’s time to put this aside after four months,” Paddock said.

But Councilman Glynn Hines, also a Democrat, supported the investigation.

“There were supposedly other accidents the mayor has had we don’t know about, the public doesn’t know about,” Hines said. “Did that occur? If he’s had an alcohol problem, is he seeking treatment for that alcoholism if that’s the case? So, if that’s not the case, we would at least have that discussion.”

Hines says the police body camera footage of Mayor Henry’s arrest, which the city was reluctant to release, demonstrates how body cameras can protect the public and officers.

That’s why he voted yes, along with Republicans Arp and Ensley, to introduce the resolution.

“If you look at the video tape, there was some verbal abuse to the officers and I’m a little concerned if the officers are intimidated still,” Hines said. “Has there been any retribution or has there been any fallout of that? I’m a little concerned, so I think we at least need to have a discussion.”

Councilman Paddock agrees that body cameras are important to protect both officers and the public. But he believes, when it comes to the mayor’s arrest, it’s time to move on.

“The mayor has made a mistake,” Paddock said. “He has paid the price physically; I think mentally and certainly financially.”

City councilmembers blocked the resolution on Tuesday night, 6-3.

Mayor Henry will deliver his State of the City Address at the Grand Wayne Center at noon on Wednesday. That event is open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.