Steuben County Sheriff seek suspect in OWI death

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man they say is a suspect in an OWI death on August 5, 2022.

The department says they have issued an arrest warrant for 51-year-old Donald Gene Squires, of Howe after a monthslong investigation into the crash that happened on Indiana 120 near County Road 850W in Milgrove Township. Squires has been charged with two counts of OWI causing death and one count of OWI causing catastrophic injury. All three charges are felonies.

Breanne Bright, 33, died at the scene, and 43-year-old Lonnie Bright, was pronounced dead on August 8. Journey Bright, 5, and 3-month-old Granger Bright were both in the car at the time of the crash. Granger was released from the hospital, but Journey remained in critical condition. A GoFundMe Campaign was set up to help pay for funeral expenses and Journey’s medical care.

Police say Squires is five feet, seven inches tall has brown hair and eyes, and weighs around 180 pounds. Squires may have a beard or a goatee.

Police also say Squires may be in the Bronson area of Branch County, Michigan.

Anyone with information about Squires should contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Steuben County Crime Stoppers, or the local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.