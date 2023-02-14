SACS Superintendent discusses how to stop racism in school

21Investigates: Racism in Schools
21Investigates: Racism in Schools(WPTA)
By Tylor Brummett
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Students and staff returned to Homestead High School Monday for the first time since students gathered on Thursday to voice concerns about racism at Homestead.

Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Park Ginder says it was a good day, but he says things were different.

Monday, there were extra police officers at Homestead High School. Sunday night, district leaders released a video where Ginder talked about what’s ahead.

Ginder says there will be some changes to the student handbook, but he wouldn’t provide details on what these changes are. However, the principal of Homestead says the handbook will more specifically address consequences for expressions of racism and bigotry.

Superintendent Ginder says while he wants more conversations to take place, he says those conversations can’t be disruptive to a learning environment.

“We need to be more inclusive of every group of kids,” Ginder said. “We need to make kids more aware of their opportunities, not just educationally. We have a lot to learn, we’re not perfect.”

Ginder also says he wants to expand student leadership opportunities at Homestead to address these issues.

“We have to move forward differently than where we’ve been,” Ginder said. “Our kids understand that, our families understand it and our kids have responded very well.”

As far as what role Ginder will have in those discussions, he says he will participate. However, he says the bigger impact will be from the conversations with staff members students see everyday.

