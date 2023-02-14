National activist discusses healing as districts begin addressing racism in schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Community leaders gathered Tuesday morning for a conversation about race in our area during the Fort Wayne United Front Keynote address, which brings together community members to help address racism and educate people.

“I hope they walked away feeling encouraged,” Keynote speaker Yolanda Sealey-Ruiz said. “I hope they walked away feeling with a clearer vision of the work that is ahead for Fort Wayne.”

Sealey-Ruiz is an author and professor who travels the country talking about racial literacy in our community. It’s a topic that’s been front and center since last week’s blackface controversy at Homestead High School.

“When difficult and bad things and negative things happen, it actually opens up possibility for positive outcomes to happen and I think that’s the way the community needs to see it,” Sealey-Ruiz said.

The event happened at the Clyde Theater and people listened to a spoken word as musicians performed. Among those taking to the stage was United Front’s director Shavalla Rivera.

“Know that you are worthy, you are enough just the way that you are and continue to build those relationships,” Rivera said.

Leaders with Southwest Allen County Schools say officials with Fort Wayne United will help them make school more inclusive. Rivera and Sealey-Ruiz says this is just the first step. They say it’s important no matter the color of your skin that you are part of the solution.

“To our white brothers and sisters, we are family,” Rivera said. “All of us, we all matter. Please don’t be silent.”

“Learn the histories of others,” Sealey Ruiz said. “Reach out, but reach-in first with empathy and imagine what you would feel like if that was happening to you.”

Leaders with “United front” encourage you to listen to their next Keynote May 2 at the Clyde Theater

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.