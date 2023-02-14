NACS board members give update on construction projects

By Alex Null
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Board members of Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) held a board meeting on Monday night. A focus of that meeting centered around three proposed construction projects for NACS.

Officials say all three projects are in their preliminary stages.

The three projects discussed tonight include construction projects to NACS middle schools, NACS high schools and a new district office. NACS officials say the purpose of the projects are to address capacity issues.

NACS board members say, currently, the middle and high schools are all over 90% capacity. Officials also say they anticipate a 7.5% increase in the total district enrollment over the next several years.

“I would say our urgency is that we definitely want to get this started as soon as possible because of the demographic study and knowing that we are hitting that 100% capacity in our middle schools,” Chief Operations Officer Brandon Bitting said. “We can survive some things. There are multipurpose rooms we can kind of reclaim for a short term and get through the growth phase of this initially, but it is something we want to address the sooner the better and getting started on a construction project because of those exact numbers.”

NACS board members also announced tonight they plan to work with Elevatus Architecture on their new district office. They say that project will not only expand the central office, but also open up more classrooms in the elementary schools where the district office is currently located.

The next NACS board meeting will be held on Monday, February 27 at 6 p.m.

