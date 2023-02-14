Man charged in Tuesday night motel fire

By Maureen Mespell
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - A man staying in a New Haven motel has been charged in connection with a fire at the motel Tuesday night.

Documents say the East Central Fire Department was called to the Midwest Motel, 7021 E Indiana 930, when someone driving by saw flames at the motel.

When New Haven Police arrived, an officer recognized a man standing outside the motel from a previous police call to the motel. The documents say the officer last spoke to the suspect, Adam Hinrichs, 33, in his room that was next to where the fire originated.

When police questioned Hinrichs about the fire, he admitted to starting the fire, the court documents say. Hinrichs told police that the people in the next room were trying to frame him and that they were spraying something in the room. Hinrichs also told police that people at the hotel were following and watching him. When police asked him why he started the fire, he said he wanted to bring attention to what was going on in the room next to him.

Hinrichs has been charged with felony arson and was taken to the Allen County Jail.

