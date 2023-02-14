FWPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they are looking for a missing Schele Avenue girl.

11-year-old LaMonica Williams was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday. A public service alert says she is a black female, 4′11,″ and 118 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red and black plaid pajamas and white puma shoes.

Police say if anyone has any information on Williams’ whereabouts, to immediately call 911.

