FWPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl

(Storyblocks)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they are looking for a missing Schele Avenue girl.

11-year-old LaMonica Williams was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday. A public service alert says she is a black female, 4′11,″ and 118 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red and black plaid pajamas and white puma shoes.

Police say if anyone has any information on Williams’ whereabouts, to immediately call 911.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department say a man died Monday in a construtcion accident...
Man dies in construction accident at Edy’s
Fort Wayne man killed in I-69 crash
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is grieving the loss of K-9 Graffit, who they say lost...
‘RIP good boy’: Sheriff’s office mourns K-9 shot, killed in the line of duty
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing girl.
Silver Alert issued for Elkhart County girl
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera

Latest News

Former New Jersey Gov Chris Christie to visit Fort Wayne in April
Tell Julian: Fort Wayne Chocolate Fountain
Tell Julian: FW Chocolate Fountain
Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast
Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast
Remembering Rowan Joy
Remembering Rowan Joy