Fort Wayne man killed in I-69 crash

A 77-year-old Fort Wayne man was killed and two of his family members were injured in a crash on Interstate 69 near Anderson Monday afternoon.
(MGN)
By WTHR
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WTHR) - A 77-year-old man was killed and two of his family members were injured in a crash on Interstate 69 near Anderson Monday afternoon.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash, which occurred around 4:45 p.m. Monday near the 230-mile marker of the interstate.

Investigators say three family members from Fort Wayne were traveling south on I-69 in a Ford Econoline van when the vehicle went off the right side of the road into a ditch. The van rolled over, coming to rest on the passengers’ side in the roadway.

The male driver of the van was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson, where he died. A 76-year-old female passenger was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital by helicopter and a 55-year-old male was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson. Both of their conditions had stabilized, police said.

The interstate was closed in both directions for several hours while crews worked at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation. The interstate reopened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

