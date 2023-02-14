Former New Jersey Gov Chris Christie to visit Fort Wayne in April

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Republican Party (ACGOP) announces a special guest for their annual Lincoln Day Dinner in the spring.

Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey and regular panelist on ABC’s “This Week,” will headline the event. ACGOP Chair Steve Shine indicated that Christie’s message “will no doubt resonate within the community and help elect Republican candidates to office.”

Organizers say the event will be held at Ceruti’s at 6601 Innovation Blvd. on April 19, and urge people to RSVP by April 11. They also say it is $200 per person for both the dinner and VIP reception that is held before the dinner at 5 p.m., and $100 for just attending the dinner.

If anyone is not attending the VIP reception, doors will open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. To register for the event, visit the ACGOP website or call 260-745-1970.

