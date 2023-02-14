Firefighters on scene of house fire on city’s west-central side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fire crews are responding to an early morning house fire in the city’s west-central neighborhood.

Officials say the fire started around 4:30 Tuesday morning in the 900 block of Garden Street.

They also say W Washington Boulevard is now open to traffic after being closed for almost hours.

Firefighters tell our 21Alive crew that the home was a duplex that was being renovated by the current homeowners. The fire, according to fire officials, mostly happened in the north apartment.

