Culver’s to open new restaurant at Southtown Centre

Culver's logo
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Culver’s fans, get ready for a new Fort Wayne location.

Officials with the City of Fort Wayne announced Tuesday a new Culver’s location will open at the Southtown Centre near the intersection of Lafayette Street and E Tillman Road.

Officials say the agreement for 1.4 acres between Fort Wayne’s Department of Redevelopment and Wisconsin-based S & L Companies was approved Monday.

They also say the incoming 4,400 sq. ft. Culver’s is looking to build a team of about 75 employees at the Southtown location. Developers say the project will cost about $4 million to build.

There is no official word on when the project will be completed. We will update you with any updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast

Updated: 41 minutes ago
21Alive Morning News

News

Remembering Rowan Joy

Updated: 53 minutes ago
21Alive News at 4

News

Fort Wayne man killed in I-69 crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTHR
A 77-year-old man was killed and two of his family members were injured in a crash on Interstate 69 near Anderson Monday afternoon.

News

Firefighters responded to house fire on city’s west-central side

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Fire crews are responding to an early morning house fire in the city’s west-central neighborhood.

Latest News

News

Big Play Fan Vote: Bishop Dwenger's Ethan Roy

Updated: 11 hours ago

Community

NACS board members give update on construction projects

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Board members of Northwest Allen County Schools (NACS) held a board meeting on Monday night. A focus of that meeting centered around three proposed construction projects for NACS.

News

NACS board members give update on construction projects

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

SACS Superintendent discusses how to stop racism in school

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tylor Brummett
Students and staff returned to Homestead High School Monday for the first time since students gathered to voice concerns about racism at Homestead.

News

Racism in Schools: Continuing Coverage February 13,2023

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Man dies in construction accident at Edy’s

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department say a man died Monday in a construtcion accident at the Edy’s Ice Cream Plant.