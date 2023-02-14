Culver’s to open new restaurant at Southtown Centre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Culver’s fans, get ready for a new Fort Wayne location.

Officials with the City of Fort Wayne announced Tuesday a new Culver’s location will open at the Southtown Centre near the intersection of Lafayette Street and E Tillman Road.

Officials say the agreement for 1.4 acres between Fort Wayne’s Department of Redevelopment and Wisconsin-based S & L Companies was approved Monday.

They also say the incoming 4,400 sq. ft. Culver’s is looking to build a team of about 75 employees at the Southtown location. Developers say the project will cost about $4 million to build.

“We’re glad to welcome Culver’s to southeast Fort Wayne. This will be another positive addition as we work to bring more hospitality offerings to residents, neighborhoods, and businesses in the southeast quadrant. A lot of positive momentum is occurring in southeast Fort Wayne. I’m looking forward to continued progress.”

There is no official word on when the project will be completed. We will update you with any updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.