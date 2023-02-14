Culver’s to open new restaurant at Southtown Centre
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Culver’s fans, get ready for a new Fort Wayne location.
Officials with the City of Fort Wayne announced Tuesday a new Culver’s location will open at the Southtown Centre near the intersection of Lafayette Street and E Tillman Road.
Officials say the agreement for 1.4 acres between Fort Wayne’s Department of Redevelopment and Wisconsin-based S & L Companies was approved Monday.
They also say the incoming 4,400 sq. ft. Culver’s is looking to build a team of about 75 employees at the Southtown location. Developers say the project will cost about $4 million to build.
There is no official word on when the project will be completed. We will update you with any updates.
