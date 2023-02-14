Councilman Arp to introduce legislation that would launch an investigation into Mayor’s OWI arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp is introducing a legislation that would launch an investigation into Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI arrest last year.

Henry was arrested on Oct. 8 after he crashed into a woman driving along Old Mill Road while driving a city-owned vehicle. 21Alive independently obtained documentation concerning his arrest, which shows that his blood alcohol content registered at .152% at the time of the crash.

The report says the officer who responded to the crash observed Henry swaying, had watery and bloodshot eyes, had slurred speech, and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. It also notes that he was argumentative.

In Arp’s resolution he writes, “council has an obligation to protect the interests of its citizens, including investigating matters that may have ethical or legal ramifications or result in costs funded by taxpayer dollars.”

It goes on to say, “the treatment of employees or any abuses of power; and the investigatory ability of the Council facilitates transparency, accountability, and limits exposure of the city and its citizens by identifying facts pertinent to the matter at hand. The investigation shall include, but is not limited to, investigating Mayor Tom Henry and the departments, officers, employees and agents of the City, and all other persons involved in any aspect of the handling of events surrounding and leading up to the arrest of Mayor Tom Henry.”

Arp wants these findings to be reported to all members of council within 60 days after the resolution is passed.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.