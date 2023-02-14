Councilman Arp to introduce legislation that would launch an investigation into Mayor’s OWI arrest

City Councilman Arp is proposing that the operating budget for the Mayor’s Office be cut until...
City Councilman Arp is proposing that the operating budget for the Mayor’s Office be cut until officials release video footage of Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI arrest earlier this month.
By Angelica Pickens
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp is introducing a legislation that would launch an investigation into Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI arrest last year.

Henry was arrested on Oct. 8 after he crashed into a woman driving along Old Mill Road while driving a city-owned vehicle. 21Alive independently obtained documentation concerning his arrest, which shows that his blood alcohol content registered at .152% at the time of the crash.

The report says the officer who responded to the crash observed Henry swaying, had watery and bloodshot eyes, had slurred speech, and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. It also notes that he was argumentative.

In Arp’s resolution he writes, “council has an obligation to protect the interests of its citizens, including investigating matters that may have ethical or legal ramifications or result in costs funded by taxpayer dollars.”

It goes on to say, “the treatment of employees or any abuses of power; and the investigatory ability of the Council facilitates transparency, accountability, and limits exposure of the city and its citizens by identifying facts pertinent to the matter at hand. The investigation shall include, but is not limited to, investigating Mayor Tom Henry and the departments, officers, employees and agents of the City, and all other persons involved in any aspect of the handling of events surrounding and leading up to the arrest of Mayor Tom Henry.”

Arp wants these findings to be reported to all members of council within 60 days after the resolution is passed.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department say a man died Monday in a construtcion accident...
Man dies in construction accident at Edy’s
Fort Wayne man killed in I-69 crash
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is grieving the loss of K-9 Graffit, who they say lost...
‘RIP good boy’: Sheriff’s office mourns K-9 shot, killed in the line of duty
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing girl.
Silver Alert issued for Elkhart County girl
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera

Latest News

Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department say a man died Monday in a construtcion accident...
CORONER: Man killed in Edy’s accident identified
Former New Jersey Gov Chris Christie to visit Fort Wayne in April
FWPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Tell Julian: Fort Wayne Chocolate Fountain
Tell Julian: FW Chocolate Fountain