CORONER: Man killed in Edy’s accident identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office have identified the man killed in the Edy’s construction accident Monday.

The man, according to officials, is identified as 53-year-old Todd Allen Ort of New Haven, Ind.

Officials say Ort is the fourth “traffic” fatality in Allen County in 2023 so far. An official coroner’s office release says Ort suffered multiple blunt force injuries.

His death has been offcially ruled as an accident, according the coroner.

Ort was identifed as the man hit by a dump truck at a construction site at Edy’s Ice Cream at the 3400 block of Wells Street on Feb. 13.

The incident still remains under investigation by the Allen County Coroner’s Office and the Fort Wayne Police Department.

