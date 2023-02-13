Silver Alert issued for Elkhart County girl

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing girl.

Officials say 12-year-old Aleeyah Cockburn is missing from Middlebury, Ind., and was last seen a little before 10 p.m. on Feb. 10. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Cockburn is 4′11,” 80 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. The department says she was last seen wearing a black beanie, multi-colored gray and pink jacket, blue jeans, ans black boots.

If anyone has any information in regards to Cockburn’s whereabouts, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at (574) 533-4151, or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.