Silver Alert issued for Elkhart County girl

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing girl.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing girl.(Elkhart County Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing girl.

Officials say 12-year-old Aleeyah Cockburn is missing from Middlebury, Ind., and was last seen a little before 10 p.m. on Feb. 10. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Cockburn is 4′11,” 80 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. The department says she was last seen wearing a black beanie, multi-colored gray and pink jacket, blue jeans, ans black boots.

If anyone has any information in regards to Cockburn’s whereabouts, contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at (574) 533-4151, or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Moon Pub
New pub opens in historic downtown Huntington building
48-year-old Celeste Cuthbert
Family remembers Celeste Cuthbert
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show
A viral photo of a Homestead High School student depicting blackface has sparked controversy at...
SACS superintendent responds Sunday via video following Blackface controversy
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago

Latest News

Liz Braden's Monday morning forecast
Liz Braden's Monday morning forecast
PFW's Jarred Godfrey makes a three-pointer just before he breaks the Mastodons all-time points...
PFW’s Godfrey surpasses Konchar as program’s all-time leading scorer
PFW’s Godfrey surpasses Konchar as program’s all-time leading scorer
PFW’s Godfrey surpasses Konchar as program’s all-time leading scorer
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Snider's Amelia Rinehart