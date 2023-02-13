SACS superintendent responds Sunday via video following Blackface controversy

By WPTA Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Southwest Allen County School Superintendent Park Ginder took to the Homestead High School Media YouTube channel Sunday night to discuss next steps for the school system following Blackface controversy.

Thursday a viral photo of a Homestead High School student depicting blackface has sparked controversy at the schools about its racist implications.

In the more than four-minute video, Ginder says that the safety of all students and staff remain the school districts top priority.

Over the last three days, Ginder says the school is “seeking help” by reaching out to community leaders and organization to help with future changes. He went on to say that district leaders are working to update school policy and the school’s handbooks to expand “with greater specificity consequences for expressions of bigotry and racism.” Lastly, Ginder stressed that students must come ready to learn on Monday, rather than focusing on recent events.

“Students must know that demonstration’s that are destructive to school purposes, do not have a place in the classroom, hallways, lunchrooms, or our campus in general. We cannot let last week’s events become something they weren’t.”

Park Ginder, Southwest Allen County School Superintendent

Ginder went on to say that last week’s events were not a call for further division but a “call for change.”

While there were two “disheartening instances of fighting” during Thursday’s protest Ginder says that the majority of the students “call for unity.”

Additional resources and counselors will be on hand this week throughout the school district.

“Tomorrow will continue to take steps to achieve our goal,” Ginder said. “That all 7800 students feel safe and accepted at Southwest Allen County Schools.”

