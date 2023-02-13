SACS parents, students organize meeting to discuss Blackface controversy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After a social media post, a Homestead student depicted in blackface went viral, parents organized a meeting Sunday to discuss next steps.

RELATED: Blackface dates back to the 1800s, professor explains racist implications - Homestead parents, students react to offensive social media post depicting blackface - SACS superintendent responds Sunday via video following Blackface controversy

The interactive discussion lasted two hours. The organizers say their number one goal is to create a safe school environment for all students in southwest Allen.

More than 50 parents, students, educators and community members gathered Sunday at the downtown library branch.

The goal, what comes next to for their students.

“There was a lot of compassion in this room today,” organizer and parent Nasim Khan said. “A lot of empathy in this room. You got people that are here that aren’t going through what we are going through but are here to support us.”

A group of parents who have students at Homestead High School organized the meeting.

They say the viral picture sparked a conversation many have been having for years.

“Right now, the culture is divided it’s isolated,” Ashley Washington said. “It’s unwelcoming to students that do not look or have the same income as them, so the culture has to be changed not just with color, but with the mentality of the people whose actually in the school district.”

Parents and student shared their experience with school leaders.

They say the environment in the school system can be better.

Students who spoke say they want to see equity in how they are treated and disciplined.

Parents say they want to work with the school leaders not against it to help create a safe space for all students.

“This has to be in unity I think hopefully tomorrow when the kids go back to school it can be positive moving forward,” Khan said.

“Definitely and we are hoping that this is the start of a change,” Washington said.

Southwest Allen County school leaders contacted 21 Alive to make it clear they did not organize Sunday’s meeting.

Again, parents and student took it upon themselves to gather Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.