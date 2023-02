FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue Fort Wayne guard Jarred Godfrey surpassed his former teammate and current Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar as the all-time leading scorer in Mastodons program history on Sunday afternoon.

Godfrey scored a team-high 23 points in a, 71-64, loss to Robert Morris.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.