New pub opens in historic downtown Huntington building

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A new pub and cafe opened its doors in Huntington.

It’s called the Silver Moon Pub 3 and is located across from the courthouse on North Jefferson Street in downtown Huntington.

The pub can be found within the historic Victorian-era Milligan Block which dates back to 1883. The name ‘Silver Moon 3′ refers to the three centuries of Silver Moon, pubs that have occupied the building since 1883.

Ian Stallings, owner of the new establishment, has family ties to the historic building, said the space was to bring the Huntington community together.

“That it thrives, that it lives, that everyone uses it, that people come together and have a really good time,” Ian Stallings said. “That’s my big hope for it I want it to prevail.”

Saturday Stallings, along with community leaders, family, friends and employees cut the ribbon on the new pub and invited patrons to dine.

He says they intended to mix the old style with modern influences.

The pub offers a full menu of fresh and seasonal items including soups, salads and hot sandwiches. The pub also offers a wide array of homemade cocktails and mocktails.

“We don’t have a freezer,” Stallings said. “The menu will change and there will always be something new and different and fresh.”

Along with the pub there is also an art room featuring artwork and photography by local artists.

Stallings says he wants the building to become a community gathering spot.

Silver Moon 3 Pub is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday-Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday (featuring a special Sunday Night Roast on Sunday 5 to 8 p.m.) and closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

