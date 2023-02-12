New Haven sophomore Easton Doster headlines wrestling semistate champions

By Chris Ryan
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - New Haven sophomore Easton Doster captured a semistate title, improving to 22-0, at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

Bellmont’s Duke Myers, DeKalb’s Braxton Miller, Snider’s De’Alcapone Veazy and Northop’s Julante Jinton also won their semistate championships.

The state finals will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas mother is accused of abandoning two young children at home for nearly two months.
Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months
FWPD arrested 30-year-old Robert Even following a standoff on Feb. 10.
Man in custody following standoff at W Coliseum Blvd. hotel
Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.
Police: Woman arrested for attempting to kidnap child from Walmart
New Haven police are looking for help identifying this "porch pirate".
New Haven police seeking help identifying porch pirate
Student arrested during Homestead High School protest
Mom of student arrested during Homestead protest speaks out

Latest News

Snider's Jordyn Poole comes away with one of her seven steals in the Panthers regional title...
Snider captures regional title with 67-55 victory over Harrison
A new pub and cafe opened its doors in Huntington.
Silver Moon 3 Pub opens in historic downtown Huntington building
Columbia City's Andrew Hedrick works against the Leo defense (2/10/23).
THE SCORE: Hedrick leads Columbia City to win at Leo, Norwell beats Huntington North to clinch another NE8 title
The Carroll athletics logo.
Carroll holds another signing day for five seniors