New Haven sophomore Easton Doster headlines wrestling semistate champions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - New Haven sophomore Easton Doster captured a semistate title, improving to 22-0, at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

Bellmont’s Duke Myers, DeKalb’s Braxton Miller, Snider’s De’Alcapone Veazy and Northop’s Julante Jinton also won their semistate championships.

The state finals will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday.

