McMillen Health host family day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Saturday McMillen Health hosted its first ever open house.

For the first time in its history, McMillen Heath was open to the public on a Saturday to allow caregivers and children a chance to attend their programs.

Saturday’s activities featured a variety of programs on nutrition, life skills, and more.

“If we can teach students preventive health education when they are young, that will help them grow older to form those healthy habits that will stick with them” Education director Shannon Gleason said.

If you’d like more information on future events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.