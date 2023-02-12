McMillen Health host family day

By Taylor Williams
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Saturday McMillen Health hosted its first ever open house.

For the first time in its history, McMillen Heath was open to the public on a Saturday to allow caregivers and children a chance to attend their programs.

Saturday’s activities featured a variety of programs on nutrition, life skills, and more.

“If we can teach students preventive health education when they are young, that will help them grow older to form those healthy habits that will stick with them” Education director Shannon Gleason said.

If you’d like more information on future events, click here.

