Kids Helping Kids Basketball Tournament tips off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local tournament allows kids to help kids all while playing basketball.

The 23rd Annual “Kids Helping Kids” tournament returned to the SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse.

This charity basketball tournament raises funds for Hope’s Harbor.

The Nonprofit organization that provides hospitality services to families of children in area hospitals.

Organizers say ‘Kids Helping Kids’ participants include more than one hundred boys’ and girls’ basketball teams from the third to eighth grade.

Players of local teams, including OPS and Gym Rats Basketball, raised money and competed for awards and prizes.

Organizers say Gym Rats Basketball coordinates the tournament and donates a portion of every team’s registration to Hope’s Harbor.

The tournament continues Sunday, February 12.

